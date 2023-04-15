HOW DID A LOW RANKING AIR GUARDSMAN GET ACCESS TO SUPER SECRET DOCUMENTS? A THEORY: Former CIA Officer Larry Johnson: This Is A Controlled Leak To Prepare The Public For “Crash Landing” Of U.S. Foreign Policy. “This is a coordinated media strategy, this is a disinformation campaign. The documents are real. I’m not saying the documents are fabrications, they are not. But this cover story that’s been manufactured to explain how these documents came to be produced, it just falls apart.”