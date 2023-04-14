THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST ARE IN CHARGE: Great news: Pentagon still can’t explain “jackthedripper’s” access to leaked material. “None of the rest of us could explain how an enlistee in the Air National Guard got his hands on highly classified military and diplomatic intelligence leaked over the past few months. Now it turns out that the Pentagon doesn’t have a good answer for that question, either.”
