WHEN EVEN THE BYU LAW ADMINISTRATION IS WOKE: Duncan Event At BYU Law School Is ‘Canceled.’

Not Fifth Circuit judge Kyle Duncan this time, but Nebraska law school professor Rick Duncan (no relation).

Believe it or not, BYU law school administrators—yes, Brigham Young University—canceled a Federalist Society event last fall in which Rick Duncan was to discuss the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in Dobbs with his friend BYU law professor Fred Gedicks. Duncan was expected to offer an approving view of Dobbs, while the liberal Gedicks was expected to be more critical. …

BYU’s administrators objected to Duncan’s participation in the event because of a talk he gave in 2021 on the topic “True Diversity Means Inclusion, Not Exclusion.” In that talk, Duncan had cited transgender pronoun ideology—the insistence that everyone state one’s “preferred pronouns”—as an example of coerced speech. Some BYU law students claimed to have been “offended” by his remarks and on that basis objected to his appearing on campus for the Dobbs event. And the administrators chose to surrender to the objecting students.