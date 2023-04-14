WEIGHT LOSS IN OLD AGE IS NOT GOOD: Significant association found between all-cause mortality and weight loss in the elderly. “Using men with stable weight as a control, men with a 5% to 10% weight loss had a 33% higher risk of all-cause mortality, and those with more than a 10% decrease in body weight had a 289% higher risk. Compared to women with stable weight, women with a 5% to 10% weight loss had a 26% higher risk of all-cause mortality, and those with more than a 10% decrease in body weight had a 114% higher risk. . . . There was no significant association between weight gain and increases in waist circumference and all-cause mortality. The researchers state it is likely that weight loss is an early indicator of the presence of various life-shortening diseases.”