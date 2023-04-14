MARK HEMINGWAY ON THE WEIRD LEFTIST CAMPAIGN AGAINST SUMMER JOBS: Teen Employment Isn’t Exploitation, But It Might Keep You From Becoming A Helpless Adult.
I guess that’s why they’re against it.
MARK HEMINGWAY ON THE WEIRD LEFTIST CAMPAIGN AGAINST SUMMER JOBS: Teen Employment Isn’t Exploitation, But It Might Keep You From Becoming A Helpless Adult.
I guess that’s why they’re against it.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.