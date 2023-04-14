OH, SUSAN RICE, PLEASE! FIRST, DEFINE RACISM, THEN EXPLAIN THE MATH: Senior Biden Admin Official Claims Racism Cost US Economy $16 Trillion.
I say bad science fiction has cost the economy a hundred trillion. It’s just as valid. Change my mind.
