WOKE WON’T WIN WARS: The Biden Pentagon’s latest assault on the religious freedom of U.S. service members is tossing a group of Catholic priests out of Walter Reed and using Beltway Bandit staffers instead.

This is wrong on multiple counts, according to Mike Berry of the First Liberty Institute and The Right Reverend Derek LS Jones, Executive Director of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty. More here in my latest PJ Media column.