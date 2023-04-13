AMERICA MOVING TO TRUMP COUNTRY: Remember that “Emerging Democratic Majority” predicted by Ruy Texiera and John Judis in 2002? The growth of Hispanic and other non-white voting groups would inevitably turn America into a Blue nation. Well, maybe not. Turns out the implementation of lunatic Blue (but I repeat myself) policy is its own worst enemy.

Issues & Insights points to the nationwide county-to-county migration data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows that “there’s a mass exodus underway, with people leaving Biden strongholds and heading to MAGA country. New Census data show that, from 2021 to 2022, more than 2 million people moved out of urban areas that are largely controlled by Democrats and relocated to exurbs and more rural areas that largely voted for Donald Trump.”

The Issues & Insights folks promise further analyses of these data are coming.

Put another way, people, including those of all ethnicities, are fleeing the high crime, high taxes, high infrastructure deterioration, high failure of public education, etc. etc. that increasingly define America’s bluest cities and suburbs. They are moving to Red states and counties, places where the word “normal” still has concrete meaning.

Correlation is not causation, but that may be a distinction without a difference when there is such a clear relationship between left-wing policy become steadily more entrenched in a community, and the subsequent decline in the quality of life that prompts population exodus to more civilized climes.