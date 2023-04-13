EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Don Surber: Biden takes the dollar down. “When Barack Hussein Obama said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up,” it was not a warning; it was a guarantee. Likewise, when former DOD chief Robert Gates said Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” this was not a criticism but a selling point. If you want America to fail, there was no better man to endorse for president in 2020. Cackling Kamala was the best woman for the job. The dollar is dying because of this. Let me explain.”