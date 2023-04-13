VOX ACTUALLY ADMITS THAT MASS SHOOTINGS ARE RARE: “Mass shootings at work, like mass shootings generally, are rare occurrences. Though more common in the US than elsewhere in the world, mass shootings make up less than 1 percent of gun violence deaths in the US, and workplace shootings comprise a smaller subset of those fatalities. The workplace is the most common location for a mass shooting, however, according to the Violence Project.”

On a per-capita deaths basis, they’re not more common in the US, it’s just that the U.S. is the third-largest population in the world, and is saturated with media in a way that the other two (China and India) are not. Anders Brevik put Norway (smaller population than many U.S. states) ahead of us all by himself. And, of course, the US media have an agenda, which is what makes Vox’s admission noteworthy.

Flashback: Obama Declares, In Paris, in the Wake of a Mass Shooting Resulting in 132 Deaths, That Mass Shootings Just Don’t Happen Outside the US.