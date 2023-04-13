THIS ONLY WORKS IF THEY CAN MAKE ENOUGH CARS TO MEET THE NEED: US Unveils Toughest-Ever Car Emissions Rule in Bid to Force Surge in EV Purchases.
Besides people being able to afford them.
