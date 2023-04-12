BLACK SWAN: Howie Carr: RFK Jr., the outcast Kennedy, has Dems reeling.

He began slowly drifting off the Democrat plantation years ago, but he always had that Kennedy thing going for him, especially the famous name of his martyred father.

But then he committed the ultimate blasphemy – he profaned the sainted Dr. Anthony Fauci, wrote a best-selling expose about him. And after that he was, well, unclean. He was shunned by all the Beautiful People.

To understand just what a pariah RFK Jr. has become to state-run media and the Democrat party (but I repeat myself), check out the recent story about his candidacy from the Associated Press, a semi-official organ of the deep state.

For starters, they said he was “once” a best-selling author. But that was before he became “fixated” on vaccines, and because of that, he “prospered” during the Panic. (As did the Democrat party, for that matter, not to mention its subsidiaries, the welfare-industrial complex and Big Pharma.)

Then the AP mentions his 2021 book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” which by the way was a big bestseller. . . .

But whatever you say about RFK Jr., he never drowned a woman, like his uncle. He never crippled one, like his brother. He never raped an underage babysitter, like another of his brothers. He’s never been accused of raping a woman, like one of his cousins, or beating a teenaged neighbor girl to death with a golf club, like another of his cousins.

Come to think of it, his opponent for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden, has been accused of rape, by his former aide Tara Reade. And unlike Biden, none of Bobby’s daughters have ever written in their diaries that Daddy used to take long showers with them when they were 11 years old.

Compared to Joe Biden, in fact, Bobby Kennedy Jr. is a paragon of virtue.

I know, he doesn’t have a chance. He’s running against a master politician, a silver-tongued devil who, when asked about the Easter egg roll at the White House the other day, predicted he’d be around for a long time.

“I’ll either be rolling eggs or you know, being, you know, the guy who’s pushing ‘em out.”

The Democrats are the party of no-info voters, but even for them, Biden’s senescence is getting hard to overlook. Kennedy may be a quack and a lunatic and a nut, but who would you take in a one-one debate – Brandon or Bobby Jr.

For Kennedy right now, the old saying is true. Every knock a boost.