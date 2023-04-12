QUESTION ASKED: IS TRACKING HIGHER ED DATA BY RACE ACTUALLY HELPFUL? One of the most harmful things is how selectively it’s tracked. Anyone working with those accused of Title IX offenses will tell you that minority students appear to be wildly overrepresented among the questionably accused. I’ll give you one guess about what racial stats the Department of Education doesn’t make schools track.
