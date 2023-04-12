HMM: Former Obama staffer calls for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign. “There’s no nuance in that, is there? It looks like Lovett is joining a growing number of Democrats calling for Feinstein to resign since she has been home recovering from shingles. Her recent hospitalization for shingles and her time at home now is holding up work that is of interest to him, like judicial nominations. There is no indication of when or if she will be back to work in person in the Senate. Lovett also points a finger at her staff, as though they control their boss’s schedule for when she will leave office.”

Some people are calling her “Fetterman West,” since they’re both unfit to serve and holding up business. But why should she resign if Fetterman won’t?