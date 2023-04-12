WILL MANCHIN AND/OR SINEMA BE NEXT? A third Democrat state legislator decides it’s time to switch parties. (Yes, I know the first two are federal legislators and the other three are state legislators. But there are signs and inferences regarding the former that suggest a possible trend seen in the latter. Okay?)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.