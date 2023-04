NO SERIOUSLY, SOME OF THESE ARE SO WRONG, THEY HAVE TO BE THE WORK OF THE GENIUSES WHO CONVINCED THE LEFT THAT THE OKAY SIGN IS WHITE SUPREMACY: FBI Links Words Like ‘Based,’ ‘Red Pill,’ ‘Looksmaxxing’ With ‘Violent Extremism’.

Either that or the FBI is only LARPing at being a law enforcement agency….

Oh, who are we kidding. They’re not even LARPing.