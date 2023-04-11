EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

SCOOP: @AnheuserBusch wholesalers say they were given NO preview of controversial @dylanmulvaney @budlight ad at annual wholesaler's convention in Jan despite past practice where new ads are featured. AB scrambling as controversy builds w distributors/customers 345 @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 11, 2023

Plus:

The stat that should worry BudLight execs the most: “the 20% who did order Bud Light hadn't heard the news, but said "they didn't order it again" after other customers told them about Dylan Mulvaney.” Yikes. https://t.co/fjdzMzAWRk — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) April 11, 2023

Get woke, go . . . well, you know.