REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Whole Foods to close San Francisco flagship store a year after opening. “Last November, the San Francisco Standard reported that the Whole Foods location at Trinity Place had limited its store hours following ‘high theft’ and ‘hostile people,’ according to a statement from a store manager who was granted anonymity by the outlet.”
