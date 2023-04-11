THIS WILL NOT END WELL: Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set to unveil proposed rules tomorrow that will effectively force automakers to sell internal combustion-powered vehicles to no more than one-third of their customers. The remaining two-thirds must be electric vehicles by 2032. Why? Because climate, according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson.

But what if two-thirds of the people buying new vehicles prefer an internal combustion engine under their shiny new hoods? The results of a recent survey for AP, NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute show less than one in five Americans say they intend to buy an EV.

Apparently, EPA officials haven’t read this, which explains why America will never go EV.