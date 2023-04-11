NEWS YOU CAN USE: By the way, Covid is over. “Remember COVID-19? It’s the virus from China that we’re not supposed to call a “Chinese virus” because that’s racist or something. (That rule doesn’t apply to food or checkers or anything else, by the way. Just viruses.) It was the end of the world, until St. Anthony Fauci spread his angel’s wings and inoculated the grateful masses. Now the virus is no longer headline news most days. You still see people here and there walking around masked up, but most folks have moved on. People aren’t afraid of germs anymore. The media has found other stuff that’ll scare us half to death. So it’s finally safe for a politician to declare victory.”