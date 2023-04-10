I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A MATURING INFLUENCE: SF State admin sides with Riley Gaines’ attackers, blocks her on social media. “San Francisco State University’s VP of Student Affairs Jamilla Moore recently released a statement in support of the trans activists who ‘peacefully’ protested Riley Gaines’ event. The event in question ended in Gaines being attacked and trapped on campus for three hours. Gaines told Campus Reform, ‘We must have different definitions of peaceful.'”