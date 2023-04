DO YOU BELIEVE THEM? Good News: The IRS Promises it Won’t Use Any of the $80 Billion in New Funds it’s Getting for More Armed Agents.

Flashback:

Remember how they told you they were beefing up the IRS to go after the rich?

The truth is: The government often promises to go after the richest and most powerful as a pretense to enact policies that take from those who don’t have the resources to fight back. https://t.co/wV4dGquH9g

— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) February 11, 2023