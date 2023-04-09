ICYMI: Roger Kimball on the State of America. “Anyone who has read the Farewell Address will recall Washington’s stirring warnings against ‘the fury of party spirit,’ foreign entanglements, his cautions against excessive debt, his insistence on the place of religion as the foundation for civic order. The question is: what relevance do such injunctions have in present-day America?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.