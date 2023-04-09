April 10, 2023

ICYMI: Roger Kimball on the State of America. “Anyone who has read the Farewell Address will recall Washington’s stirring warnings against ‘the fury of party spirit,’ foreign entanglements, his cautions against excessive debt, his insistence on the place of religion as the foundation for civic order. The question is: what relevance do such injunctions have in present-day America?”

Posted at 4:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds