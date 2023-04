THE WOKIES CAN’T CREATE ANYTHING NEW, THEY CAN ONLY PRODUCED RUINED VERSIONS OF THINGS CREATED BY THEIR BETTERS: Grease goes woke: New TV reboot of 70s classic features multicultural, all-female quartet and will explore ‘sexual orientation, gender expression and racial identity’… as characters sing a song about white supremacy.

It’s a mockery, much as Sauron created Orcs in mockery of the elves.