HYPOCRISY, THY NAME IS ACADEMIA: This report by The Washington Free Beacon’s Claire Sprang says it all regarding campus hypocrisy via Columbia University’s faculty rejecting a proposed global center in Tel Aviv, while having no problem at all with the school having a facility in Beijing, home of the world’s largest human-rights abuse machine.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.