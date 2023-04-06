WYOMING DEM SAYS YOU SHOULD DIE: If you oppose the transgender insanity, that is. State Rep. Karlee Provenza is right up front with her murderous advocacy, according to The Lid’s Warner Todd Huston, as the Wyoming Democrat posted this shortly after a 28-year-old woman killed three adults and three nine-year-old children in a Nashville school.
