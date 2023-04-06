BEHOLD, MY SHOCKED FACE: Veteran Democratic Operative Linked to Restart of Case Against Trump.

Recent press reports show that a veteran Democratic political operative played a large part in restarting the case against Donald Trump that the prior Manhattan District Attorney, the Justice Department, and Alvin Bragg himself previously declined to prosecute. Matthew Colangelo is closely aligned with President Joe Biden and his former boss Barack Obama.

Colangelo was a senior official in the Biden Justice Department and filled a variety of roles in the Obama administration, as an economic counselor, and then in the Departments of Labor and Justice.

The appearance of yet another Obama-Biden deputy in the nearly seven-year-long and ongoing anti-Trump operation may help illuminate why precedent and protocol have been trashed for the purpose of charging a former American president and the likely Republican candidate for 2024.

Trump’s opponents argue that the extraordinary punishment visited on him is commensurate with his extraordinary violations of political and social norms. But what if the norm-breaker at the center of the drama isn’t the 45th president of the United States but is rather his predecessor and his successor? — Read the whole thing.