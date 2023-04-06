CHANGE: Ozempic Is About to Be Old News: A “huge explosion” in obesity drugs is on the horizon. “The next generation of drugs is reaching for more. The first leap forward is Mounjaro, known generically as tirzepatide, a diabetes drug from Eli Lilly that the FDA is expected to approve for weight loss this year. In one study, it led to 20 percent or more weight loss in up to 57 percent of people who took the highest dose; The Wall Street Journal recently called it the ‘King Kong’ of weight-loss drugs. People on Mounjaro tend to lose more weight more quickly and generally have a ‘better experience’ than those on Wegovy, Keith Tapper, a biotech analyst at BMO Capital Markets, told me.”

If weight loss becomes easy, will slimness be less prized?