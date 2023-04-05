YOU GET A SUPERMAJORITY, AND YOU GET A SUPERMAJORITY, AND YOU GET A SUPERMAJORITY!

Rep. Francis Thompson becomes a Republican, gives GOP supermajority in Louisiana Legislature: Move by longtime conservative Democrat comes as Louisiana Democratic Party sheds registered voters.

Democrats will "villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgement, has solutions," says North Carolina State Rep Tricia Cotham after switching parties. "If you don't do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside." pic.twitter.com/Jhnn1TxXjK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2023

Congratulations to Senator-elect @DanKnodlforWI on his resounding victory. This win now solidifies a Republican supermajority in the state senate that will continue to work for hardworking Wisconsinites. pic.twitter.com/DHi1Jnme0f — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 5, 2023

The Wisconsin Supreme Court defeat is a big loss for the Wisconsin GOP, but they did well elsewhere.