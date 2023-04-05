SO A FEW MONTHS AGO, I shot the Ruger and FN 5.7 x 28 pistols. The results were mixed, so I tried again yesterday. This time, not mixed at all. The Ruger just plain didn’t shoot. I kept pulling the trigger to no effect. The Range Safety Officer tried and got it to fire once, then nothing. Then I switched to the FN, which jammed (double-feed) after the first shot. I gave up and left. The Range people were nice enough to refund everything, as they tried to figure out what was wrong.

I’m losing enthusiasm for this cartridge. I like to shoot the rental guns before I buy, because they get a lot of hard use and if they hold up well, that’s a good sign. I’ve never had this kind of experience before, though. And while one bad gun can just be a lemon, problems with two different brands suggest to me that it’s something about the cartridge. Or it could just be bad luck both times. Still, I think I’ll look elsewhere for my next gun. Also, the 5.7 x 28 ammo, while adorably small, is quite expensive.