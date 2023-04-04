THEY’VE BEEN TOLD ORANGE MAN BAD ENOUGH TIMES FOR IT TO TAKE: CNN Poll Finds 60% Of Americans Support Trump Indictment Even Though They Have No Clue What’s In It.
Also, it’s a CNN poll.
