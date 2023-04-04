SCIENCE: Millennials Aren’t As Strong As They Think They Are. “Millennials are in fact weaker than their parents. Gen Z is likely even weaker.”
Grip strength among men 20-34 has dropped 22% from what it was in the 1980s.
