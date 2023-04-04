HMM: Maryland fugitive, an ex-chief of staff for Gov. Larry Hogan, killed after being shot by federal agents in Knoxville. “McGrath was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.”
