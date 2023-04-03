STANFORD LAW SCHOOL’S BULLYING MINORITY: “Only now — as a student about to graduate — do I realize how few classmates agree with the loudest ones.” “Most of us fall somewhere between or are still forming our opinions. A friend recently told me that ‘coming out as a moderate was more difficult than coming out as gay at Stanford Law School.’ He eventually moved to San Francisco so he could ‘just ignore the madness.’ These dynamics are hardly unique to Stanford. My friends in law school at Yale and Harvard, among others, have shared similar experiences….”

It helps the bullies that the law school administration encourages and empowers them.

Plus: “The quietness of people in the middle makes extremism work. They’re so busy being invisible that they don’t notice — or acknowledge — the role they play.”