HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The College Doom Loop. “If you listen carefully wandering by any college administration building, you can hear the slow panic building about declining enrollment, largely for demographic reasons, but maybe because more Americans are starting to reject the self-serving cliche that everyone must go to college. The Wall Street Journal/NORC survey noticed here last week released a second round of data showing that the public is growing increasingly skeptical about the value of higher education. Gee—I wonder why?”

When the left seizes control of an institution, it will fail. And the failure should be encouraged, as a kind of cauterization.

Also, well, you know.