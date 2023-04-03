MOM-SHAMING IS NOT COOL, KATY: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Mocked By Katy Perry Quits Mid-Competition: ‘My Heart’s At Home.’

The 25-year-old mom of three who Katy Perry was accused of “bullying” on “American Idol” just abruptly quit the show during Sunday night’s episode.

“I didn’t really know what show business was and then I came here and I got a little taste of it and I’m like woooo,” Sarah Beth Liebe, who has been a mother and a wife since she was 18, told her mentor Clay Aiken during the episode. “I don’t feel like I fit the mold, so I’m trying to figure this all out.” . . .

She previously made headlines when Perry mocked her for “laying on the table too much,” referencing how many kids she had at a young age. Liebe later called the jokes “embarrassing” and “hurtful,” saying she believed “mom-shaming is super lame.”