CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: DeSantis makes US majority-‘constitutional carry’ after Florida gun bill signature. “Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has inched America toward a majority of states where ‘constitutional carry’ laws are on the books after signing a bill Monday removing the requirement for anyone to obtain a permit to carry a concealed gun. Last week, the Florida Senate voted 27 to 13 on the constitutional carry bill, teeing up the governor’s signature. There were previously 25 states that had permitless or so-called ‘constitutional carry’ laws in the nation, making Florida now the 26th state.”