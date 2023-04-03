I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: 2023 Multistate Bar Exam Scores Fall To All-Time Low, Likely Due To Covid Disruptions Faced By Class of 2022.

Looking at the graphic, the big news to me is the huge falloff — quite steep — since 2012. What happened a decade ago? More on that here.

Law schools want to get away from the LSAT in order to allow more affirmative action. But it’s well established that below a certain LSAT score, students have virtually no chance of passing the bar exam. Getting rid of the LSAT won’t help those students pass the bar, though. The next step is probably watering down the bar exam in the name of “equity.”