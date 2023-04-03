SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: Jeffrey Blehar and the Problem at National Review. “It is virtue signaling.”
On the right, class and tribal loyalties often trump politics. On the left, not so much. This is why so many people on the right go wobbly.
