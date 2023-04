HMM: There’s a glaring issue with the AI moratorium letter: The statement makes some valid notes—but critics argue signatories missed the point. Well, criticisms like this don’t overwhelm me: “The ‘open letter’ says nothing about social justice.”

Also, all things being equal I’m inclined to give more weight to the thoughts of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak on this subject than to the thoughts of professors of history and philosophy. Not that there’s anything wrong with those.