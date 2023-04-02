FROM JAMES COPLEY: The Fae Wars: Futures Past.

Two thousand years ago the Fae were banished from Earth and they’ve spent that time plotting return and revenge. When their portals open around the world and start crushing the human’s military with spell encased steel and dragon fire, it becomes a massive stuggle between technology and magic.

When the Fae Invasion hammers the West Coast, Captain James Powers and his California Army National Guard artillery battery is caught on its way home from Annual Training. In a running battle the unit is smashed by combat with orcs and elves, leaving their commander struggling to keep his people together and alive. Along the way a dying priest with a strange ability to see the future manipulates people and events to bring Captain Powers to his true calling as a Seer.

As they run and fight, the humans gain new allies, Fea tinkerers who love all things mechanical and hate the elves. With their help they begin to take the war to the enemy in a brutal mayhem of ambush and assassination.

Book Three of the Fae Wars series following the best selling “Onslaught” (set in NY City) and “The Fall” (Pennsylvania)