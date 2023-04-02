I’VE BEEN SAYING FOR YEARS THAT SESAME STREET IS A CAUSE OF ADHD: I’m a neuropsychologist — this is the age it’s OK to let kids watch TV.

Take with a grain of salt. We didn’t have a TV till the youngest was six. We were trying to stimulate good reading habits. The kids do read for fun. But– they’re both ADD. So am I. And I was raised without TV. So…. yeah, they might be right, but a lot of this is physiological and inherited.

My family is all clearly bright, but past generations, we always had kids who “just didn’t work in school” and went to trade school or did something entrepreneurial. It’s just now, with people having fewer kids they want all of them to do well in school. And our mandatory schooling is much later. (And more boring.) So it’s being diagnosed more.