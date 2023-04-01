THE ESTABLISHMENT ONLY PROTECTS ITS CLIENTS: Canadian Cops Watch As Radical Trans Activists Assault Lone Man Defending Kids. “Canadian police officers appeared to simply watch — and one appeared to smile — as radical trans activists approached and then eventually assaulted a lone counter-protester wearing a sandwich board sign that read, ‘Children can’t consent to puberty blockers.’ Video of the incident was shared by Chris Elston (@BillboardChris), who said that he was assaulted twice at the protest, and that police did nothing. When pressed to respond, police officers suggested that he might have cut his own nose — or that he had incited the trans activists to violence by showing up with a sign that they did not like.”