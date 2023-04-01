MAKE THEM PAY: Federal judge progresses student lawsuit on viewpoint discrimination. “Maggie DeJong, who studied art therapy at SIUE, expressed her Christian religious values and conservative political perspectives on social media, in student group chats, and in class conversations. On February 10, 2022, DeJong was served with no contact orders from the University precluding her from any contact with three of her fellow students—including in classes. According to a letter sent on DeJong’s behalf to SIUE by her attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the no contact orders not only ‘offered no factual basis’ for the school’s actions but also violated her rights to free expression at a public institution.”