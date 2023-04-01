CARROT JUICE CONSTITUTES MURDER. Plants Really Do ‘Scream’ Out Loud. We Just Never Heard It Until Now.
I’ve heard the screams of the vegetables.
CARROT JUICE CONSTITUTES MURDER. Plants Really Do ‘Scream’ Out Loud. We Just Never Heard It Until Now.
I’ve heard the screams of the vegetables.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.