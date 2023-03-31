FIGHT THE POWER: Libs Of TikTok Files Ethics Complaint On AOC.

You may remember a month or so ago when AOC decided to basically call Libs of TikTok creator, Chaya Raichik, a liar on the House floor. Libs of TikTok exposed Boston Children’s Hospital for mutilating children last August. During the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing AOC stated, “Are you aware… that from August 11th to August 16th that account posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children?”

The thing is, there was a video that the hospital put out themselves stating that they were offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for children. All Libs of TikTok did was share that video and expose the hospital for being the disgusting child mutilators that they are.

Raichik was not happy with being called a liar, and rightly so. So, she decided to file a formal ethics complaint against AOC. When Raichik went to the Capitol to file the complaint, AOC was not in her office. However, while walking through the Capitol, guess who she ran into? None other than AOC herself.

Raichik asked AOC for a photo, which she obviously loved. She thought Raichik was a fan. LOL

But while the photo was being taken, Raichik explained exactly who she was and why she was there. She stated, “I just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing.” To which AOC so eloquently responded to by calling her “super transphobic” and stating, “I never want to share a space with you,” before storming off.