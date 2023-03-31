PROF. CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Extreme ‘X-Class’ Solar Flare Hits Earth, Causing Radio Blackout. “This eruption follows a series of powerful events on the Sun, including two giant coronal holes and a series of eruptions, which caused the Northern Lights to appear in skies as far south as Arizona. This may be a precursor to even more solar activity in the coming days. The Sun has already produced three moderate ‘M-class’ flares – one level below X-class – in the past day, according to a Thursday report from the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”