DISBARMENT AHEAD FOR STANFORD LAW STUDENTS WHO PROTESTED JUDGE: George Washington University Law Emeritus Professor John Banzhaf has informed Stanford University School of Law officials that he intends to file a Bar complaint against the students who disrupted a lecture by Federal Circuit Court Judge Kyle Duncan.

“‘It appears that you have not taken any steps to discipline or otherwise sanction the student violators,’ Banzhaf said in a letter to Jenny Martinez, the law school’s dean, who has since ruled out punishing the hecklers. As such, the complaint ‘will have links to video recordings of the disruption so that bar officials can judge the students’ conduct for themselves,'” according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium.

“The California bar requires applicants to demonstrate ‘respect for the rights of others and for the judicial process.’ That means the students who disrupted Duncan—in part by telling him ‘we hope your daughters get raped’—could be in for a rude awakening if Banzhaf makes good on his threat.”

Let us hope he is able to make his point “good and hard,” as a former Baltimore newspaper guy used to say.