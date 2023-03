INSURRECTION!

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists storm the Tennessee Capitol demanding more gun control measures. h/t: @TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/d2K0Kb5t1c — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 30, 2023

Will they get six months in solitary for this attempt at political intimidation? Notice that the state troopers are not escorting them in.