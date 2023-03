I THOUGHT THAT THE INTERNATIONAL ASTRONOMIC UNION HAD SETTLED ON “WOMBAT” AS THE STANDARD UNIT OF MEASURE FOR ASTEROID LENGTH: Asteroid the size of 33 armadillos to pass Earth Sunday – NASA. “Asteroid 2023 FL2 is 35 meters, which is as much as almost 33 nine-banded armadillos lined up tail-to-snout.”

I must have missed the armadillo memo. I mean, I try to follow this stuff but I’m busy and it’s so hard to keep up.